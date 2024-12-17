Jason Kelce has harsh words for Chicago Bears at halftime

ESPN hired Jason Kelce in part because they believed he wouldn’t hold back in his analysis. That was the case on Monday night.

Kelce serves as an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show for their broadcast of “Monday Night Football” each week. On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 30-12 at home to improve to 12-2. Chicago went into halftime down 13-0 and had very little going right with their offense.

That’s when Kelce went right after the team.

“Chicago has to prove that they belong in the NFL,” Kelce said during the halftime show.

If their goal was to show they belong in the NFL, the Bears didn’t do it. They lost a touchdown on a brutal mistake and had to settle for a field goal. The Vikings responded with two more touchdowns plus a field goal in the rest of the second half and won 30-13.

Chicago went 1/12 on third downs and only had 284 total yards of offense.

This is the second week in a row that Kelce hasn’t held back. Last week, he also took a shot at the city of Dallas because of his longtime hate for the Cowboys.

Once 4-2, the Bears have since lost 8 games in a row and are now 4-10. The team has also fired its head coach, and we do have an idea of what they might want in their next coach, besides the obvious — winning games.

The Bears do belong in the NFL so long as the league as the Raiders and Panthers are playing. But the Bears don’t appear to belong in the NFC North, which is the only division that has multiple teams with double-digit wins. And yes, they have three teams with at least 10 wins this season. Not too shabby.