Video: Jason Kelce blasts city of Dallas on ESPN pregame show

Jason Kelce is a lifelong Philadelphia Eagle, so it’s no surprise that he still has hard feelings towards the Dallas Cowboys.

Kelce is a member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” team. During the pregame show ahead of Monday’s Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, host Scott Van Pelt was talking about Dallas as a shot of the stadium was shown on TV.

Kelce couldn’t help himself and took a dig at Dallas.

“Also the b-tthole and armpit of America,” Kelce added regarding Dallas.

Kelce later said “it was just a joke” and that “we’re all friends” after he got some negative reactions to his barb.

Kelce was drafted by the Eagles in 2011 and played his entire career with them until retiring after last season. He and his wife are proper Eagles and regard everyone else in the NFC East as a rival. Kylie takes her Eagles fandom so far that she even refuses to wear Kansas City Chiefs gear in support of her brother-in-law.

Is it any surprise that Kelce feels that way about Dallas and the Cowboys? For those paying attention, this is nothing new from Kelce.

“I would say mostly I just don’t think that a lot of players, in particular me, just don’t really like the franchise, the organization, what it stands for — what it’s always stood for,” Kelce said about the Cowboys in 2018. “This goes back to the lockout when they were getting replacement players, and how outspoken the Dallas Cowboys franchise was in ending that. I’ve just never really appreciated what the organization — and what its fans really stood for.

“A lot of fair-weather people from across the country that just kind of fell in love because they’re winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever.”

Maybe someone should remind Kelce that the Cowboys are America’s Team.