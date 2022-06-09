Jason Pierre-Paul visits with AFC team

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is still a free agent, but he could be getting closer to finding a home for the 2022 season.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Pierre-Paul was visiting with the Baltimore Ravens.

Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting the #Ravens today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2022

Pierre-Paul posted a video of the Baltimore locker room to his Instagram story on Thursday.

The Ravens aren’t the only team that has reportedly shown interest in signing the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

The 33-year-old pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers and the previous eight with the New York Giants. In 12 games last year, Pierre-Paul had 2.5 sacks, 31 total tackles and five quarterback hits. He played most of the year with a torn rotator cuff that required surgery earlier this offseason.

Pierre-Paul’s best season with the Buccaneers came in 2020. He was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 9.5 sacks, 55 total tackles and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games. In four playoff games, Pierre-Paul had 2.0 sacks and 13 total tackles.

The Ravens have had a busy offseason adding defensive players through both free agency and the draft. The team drafted Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Michigan linebacker David Ojabo, and signed former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams to a five-year deal.