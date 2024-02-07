Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s brother Canaan lands with very fitting MLB team

Jaxon and Canaan Smith-Njigba are pulling a Klay and Trayce Thompson.

The Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday that they have claimed Canaan Smith-Njigba off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Welcoming another Smith-Njigba to the PNW 🙌 We have claimed OF @CanaanSmith_ off waivers from the Pirates. 🔗 https://t.co/k5i3unMkQ3 pic.twitter.com/eNHwUfwwwu — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 7, 2024

Canaan, 24, is the older brother of the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon, 21. As a result, both Smith-Njigba brothers will now be playing professionally in Seattle.

Though he is the younger one, Jaxon has mostly been the one carrying the family name to this point. He was an All-American in college at Ohio State and then was a first-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 20 overall). Jaxon just had a nice rookie season for the Seahawks as well, finishing third on the team in receiving with 628 yards and four touchdowns (including an epic game-winner late in the year).

But Canaan has some talent of his own. He made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2022 and has hit .277 with an .811 OPS over six total seasons in the minors (playing at all three outfield positions). Now that Canaan is in Seattle just like his brother, it is reminiscent of how Klay and Trayce Thompson used to play in the same city as well.