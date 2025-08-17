Jaxson Dart could land important role with Giants heading into season

The New York Giants have one of the most experienced quarterback rooms in the NFL, but their rookie first-round pick may be in line for a prominent role at the start of the 2025 season.

With Russell Wilson all but certain to begin the year as the Giants’ starting quarterback, rookie Jaxson Dart has been competing with Jameis Winston for the primary backup job. In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Dart has made a “compelling case” to be New York’s No. 2 quarterback entering Week 1.

“They love where Dart’s at, how he’s developed, both on the field and off. He’s been a high achiever, fast learner, highly motivated, all those things,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. “But head coach Brian Daboll made a key word last night, develop. He said he wants to continue to develop Dart. So, they’re not going to rush him out there. Russell Wilson is entrenched as the starter, but Dart has helped himself as far as the QB2. He gets a lot of the second-team reps in the practices.

Fowler also noted how Dart played for a brief period with the first-team offense during the Giants’ 31-12 preseason win over the New York Jets on Saturday night. The reporter suggested Dart could see some plays during the regular season even if Wilson remains healthy.

“Maybe they have a package for him during the season. They can mix him in, have him as like a dual-threat option to at least get him some game experience,” Fowler added. “So, the Giants have to make a determination whether Jameis Winston would be the guy to go in as the veteran if Russell Wilson were to somehow get hurt during the season, but right now Dart has really made a compelling case for No. 2. He seems to be entrenched in that role, somewhat, at least right now.”

The Giants traded up to draft Dart in the first round. While the former Ole Miss star had the worst possible start in training camp, he has played well in the first two preseason games.

Dart has completed 26/35 passes for 291 yards, 2 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in New York’s first two preseason games. He has looked even more comfortable than expected, which is why he has a legitimate chance to be named the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Winston.