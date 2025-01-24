Jayden Daniels’ mom sends message to women who are interested in her son

Now that her son is perhaps the hottest commodity in the NFL right now, Mama Daniels is putting all of the ladies on notice.

In a video clip released this week from the Amazon Prime docuseries “The Money Game,” Regina Jackson, the mother of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, was asked what concerned her most about her son’s NFL success.

“Girls,” replied Jackson. “Them girls. Some girl out here, she got a Jayden Daniels wall. And her mama said, ‘Hey honey. You’re gonna be the one who’s gonna go get him.’ And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone out there who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels.

“So thank God he got a mama like me,” Jackson continued. “Because it ain’t happening.”

Jackson, who is also an NFLPA certified agent but is not listed as one of her son’s agents, raised Daniels along with her husband, former college football cornerback Javon Daniels. Now at just 24 years old, the younger Daniels is in the midst of a truly meteoric rise, winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU, becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and now having a shot at become the first-ever rookie starting quarterback to make the Super Bowl.

It is unclear what exactly Jackson’s plan is here, whether it is hiding in the bushes wherever her son goes or something else of that nature. But it is clear that the mother and son duo are very close, and you certainly have to respect the maternal instinct here.