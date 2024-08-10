Jayden Daniels had cool gesture for his mom after first preseason TD

Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels only got one drive in Saturday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets. However, he made the most of it by scoring on a three-yard run.

Daniels was very impressive on his lone drive, which also included a 42-yard pass to help move the Commanders down the field. He seemed to have thought ahead about what he might do if he did score, as he ran immediately to his mother after converting from three yards out and handed her the ball.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels first drive in NFL: •42 yard bomb

•marches down the field

•walks into end zone

•gives ball to his mom #HTTR pic.twitter.com/ODtbQ9qniK — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) August 10, 2024

It hardly matters that this is only a preseason game. Presumably, she will be keeping that souvenir.

Daniels flashed all the potential that Commanders fans have been salivating over on his sole drive. He has a long way to go, and it’s tough to read much into a single preseason game, but he has been earning positive reviews so far. This should only bolster the hype.