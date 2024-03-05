Jayden Daniels camp has 1 concern about Patriots?

Jayden Daniels is one of several quarterback prospects the New England Patriots have been evaluating ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, but some members of the former LSU star’s camp might be hoping he ends up elsewhere.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, questions have been raised about whether Daniels would be able to adapt to the harsh weather in New England. Daniels is from California and played in college at LSU and Arizona State. Perry said there are members of the Heisman Trophy winner’s camp who would “prefer Daniels doesn’t end up in the Northeast.”

If those concerns actually exist, NFL teams can only hope they are not shared by Daniels himself. You can understand a player wanting to land with a warm-weather team for lifestyle reasons, but Daniels is going to have to play in less-than-ideal conditions at some point no matter where he ends up. The NFL is not the SEC.

Daniels reportedly impressed teams in meetings at the Scouting Combine, so we highly doubt he expressed any concerns about harsh New England weather. Daniels is obviously hoping to be drafted with one of the first three picks, which belong to Chicago, Washington and New England. None of those teams can offer a climate like, say, the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots might be eyeing a surprising player with the No. 3 overall pick, but Daniels is definitely on their radar. We don’t expect any concerns about the weather in Foxborough to have a huge impact on the draft process.