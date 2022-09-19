Jaylen Waddle reveals Tua Tagovailoa’s inspiring message before game-winner

Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership is just fine, according to one of his top targets.

Tagovailoa oversaw an improbable comeback by the Miami Dolphins during Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. Down 28-7 in the second quarter and 35-14 to start the fourth, Tagovailoa brought Miami back from the dead. He threw four touchdown passes in the final frame (including the go-ahead score to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left) as the Dolphins won 42-38.

After the unbelievable victory, Waddle revealed the inspiring message that Tagovailoa had before throwing the final touchdown pass to him.

[He told us in the huddle,] ‘It’s either us or them,'” said Waddle, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I felt that. It got me going.”

Though Tagovailoa threw two first-half interceptions, the third-year QB was absolutely magnificent down the stretch. He fed both Waddle and fellow star receiver Tyreek Hill for a combined 22 receptions, 361 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa also hit tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver River Cracraft for touchdowns of their own, finishing with a total of 469 yards passing and six TDs.

As for Tagovailoa’s qualities as a leader, he has faced criticism in the recent past over that much. But in the year of our Lord 2022, the former top-five pick is definitely giving off franchise quarterback energy for Miami.

Dolphins fans! It’s time to roll in a new era in Miami. This Roll Fins shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.