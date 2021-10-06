 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 5, 2021

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

October 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned.

So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still owe him $7.2 million this season? We have our answer, and it has to do with the linebacker’s contract situation.

Smith was set to make $9.2 million next season. That amount would become fully guaranteed if he were on the roster on March 20, 2022. But there’s a twist: Smith has an injury guarantee.

That means if Smith cannot pass his physical leading up to the March 20 date, the Cowboys would have to pay the $9.2 million.

Dallas decided it was worth it to eat the $7.2 million they owe Smith for this year now rather than risk him getting injured, which would cost them $9.2 million next season.

The move also frees up $5 million against the salary cap for next season.

This is the second notable move Dallas has made to their linebackers this year. They also declined the 2022 option for Leighton Vander Esch in March.

Dallas apparently tried to trade Smith but were unable to do so, leading to his release.

Teams did not want to pick up the 26-year-old on his current contract, but they will likely have interest in him for more favorable financial terms.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus