Jaylon Smith reportedly makes decision on his new team

Jaylon Smith did not need long to find a new team after his release by the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Smith is finalizing a deal with the Green Bay Packers a day after the Cowboys let him go.

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur may be a factor in this move. LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame in 2014, which coincided with Smith’s standout sophomore year with the Fighting Irish. Smith also won’t need much money, as the Cowboys are on the hook for much of his salary.

How much Smith actually helps the Packers remains to be seen, as well as how big his role might be. His snaps fell with the Cowboys to start the season, and they could no longer justify his big contract. At the very least, Green Bay gives the 26-year-old the chance to prove himself on a contender.