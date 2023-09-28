JC Jackson calls out Chargers for sitting him in Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson is puzzled by the team’s decision to make him a healthy inactive in Week 3.

Jackson on Wednesday questioned the Chargers’ decision, arguing that he has been “doing everything” and is unsure what else he can do to show the Chargers his readiness to play.

“I don’t know, what else do they expect me to do?” Jackson told Bridget Condon of NFL.com. “I told coach (Brandon Staley) what else do you expect me to do? I’ve been doing everything. I came back from my injury pretty fast. I’ve been putting in extra work after practice, even in meeting rooms. The DBs every Friday we all meet to do extra film and being a good teammate, so I don’t know what it is. I’m still kind of confused and still don’t have answers to why I’m getting treated like this.”

There may be a few reasons for the Chargers’ handling of Jackson. For one thing, he has not exactly been great when on the field. He is also facing significant legal trouble, which may or may not be factoring into the Chargers’ thinking.

Jackson signed a huge 5-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2022, but to say it has not worked out would be an understatement. Injuries limited him to five games last season, and things do not seem to be going any better for him in 2023.