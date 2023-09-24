Chargers bench star player for game against Vikings

The Los Angeles Chargers thought they were getting one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when they signed JC Jackson to a huge contract last year, but the former Pro Bowler appears to have fallen out of favor with the team.

Jackson was inactive for the Chargers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson is not injured. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch.

The Chargers have allowed a whopping 666 passing yards through two games, which ranks last in the NFL. They are also last in the league with 438.5 total yards allowed and third-worst with 31.5 points allowed per game.

Jackson made a brutal mistake in the Chargers’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins that proved to be costly. He still suited up for last week’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson signed a 5-year, $82.5 million contract with L.A. prior to the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see if he is benched beyond Week 3.