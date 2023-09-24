 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 24, 2023

Chargers bench star player for game against Vikings

September 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Brandon Staley coaching in a headset

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers thought they were getting one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when they signed JC Jackson to a huge contract last year, but the former Pro Bowler appears to have fallen out of favor with the team.

Jackson was inactive for the Chargers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson is not injured. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch.

The Chargers have allowed a whopping 666 passing yards through two games, which ranks last in the NFL. They are also last in the league with 438.5 total yards allowed and third-worst with 31.5 points allowed per game.

Jackson made a brutal mistake in the Chargers’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins that proved to be costly. He still suited up for last week’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson signed a 5-year, $82.5 million contract with L.A. prior to the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see if he is benched beyond Week 3.

Article Tags

JC JacksonLos Angeles Chargers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus