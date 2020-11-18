JC Jackson snubbed by Patriots, left off Pro Bowl voting list

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has made great strides through his first three NFL seasons, and you could make the argument that he has been one of the best defensive backs in the league this year. Apparently his own team doesn’t think so.

Jackson, who has an interception in five straight games and leads the NFL with six total, will not be eligible for Pro Bowl voting. A league spokesman told Jason Cole that teams determine which players are eligible for the Pro Bowl, and the Patriots left Jackson off the list.

Players get a Pro Bowl bonus if they make the team, so some have speculated that the Patriots may not want to pay Jackson — who is set to become a restricted free agent after the season — a Pro Bowl bonus. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has not addressed the decision.

Jackson signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. While reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore gets most of the attention and deservedly so, Jackson has 14 interceptions in three seasons. He has a knack for making big plays and, at the very least, deserves Pro Bowl consideration.

We see some pretty surprising Pro Bowl snubs every year, but those are typically the result of voting. The Patriots not even nominating Jackson is bizarre.