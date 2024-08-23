Former All-Pro CB receives suspension from NFL

Things continue to be bad for J.C. Jackson.

The former All-Pro cornerback received his punishment from the NFL for his arrest warrant last year. The league announced on Friday that Jackson has been suspended one game for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Free-agent CB J.C. Jackson has been suspended for the first game of the 2024 season for violating the personal conduct policy. He is eligible to sign and participate in all preseason activities. His suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players. pic.twitter.com/V0syJf8og1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

The suspension stems from when an arrest warrant was issued for Jackson. Jackson had been charged with criminal speeding in 2021 and was placed on probation. The arrest warrant for Jackson was issued in September 2023 after he failed to appear for a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court.

Jackson, 28, is a free agent. He began his career with the Patriots in 2018 and won the Super Bowl with them that season. Jackson then was named a second-team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the NFL with 23 passes defended. Jackson also had 58 tackles and 8 interceptions that season. He had 25 interceptions over four seasons with the Patriots, which led him to receive a huge 5-year, $82.5 million contract from the Chargers in free agency. His stint with the Chargers was a disaster and resulted in the Chargers trading Jackson back to New England.

Teams now know that if they choose to sign Jackson, he will have to sit out one game due to the suspension.