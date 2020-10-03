Jeffery Simmons is 10th Titans player added to COVID-19 list
The Tennessee Titans on Saturday placed Jeffery Simmons on the COVID-19 list, making him their 10th player added to the list this week.
The franchise has had 10 players added to the list and eight staff members test positive for COVID-19 since their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Titans were scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 on Sunday, but that game has been postponed until Week 7.
Here is the list of players on the COVID-19 list for the Titans.
#Titans Reserve/COVID-19 list now includes 10 players, including their last two 1st-round draft picks:
DT Jeffery Simmons
T Isaiah Wilson
OLB Kamalei Correa
CB Kristian Fulton
WR Adam Humphries
DL DaQuan Jones
LS Beau Brinkley
WR Cameron Batson*
TE Tommy Hudson*
CB Greg Mabin*
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2020
Simmons, 23, was a first-round pick by Tennessee last year. The defensive lineman has 12 tackles and a sack in three games this season.
The Titans have had their facilities shut down following the positive COVID tests. The Minnesota Vikings, whom the Titans played in Week 3, have not had any positive tests.