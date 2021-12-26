Titans’ Jeffery Simmons fined for hit on Ben Roethlisberger

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was called for a questionable personal foul in his team’s Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the NFL clearly felt the flag was warranted.

Simmons was fined $15,450 for his hit to Ben Roethlisberger’s knees, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Titans recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of their game against Pittsburgh. The turnover was negated by a roughing the passer call on Simmons. It looked like Simmons was pushed into Roethlisberger by a defender, which is why the Titans were furious over the call.

Low hits on the quarterback have been illegal for years, but it is not a penalty if a defender is pushed into the quarterback’s legs. The officials obviously felt Simmons could have avoided hitting Roethlisberger low.

