Jerry Jeudy calls out Broncos ahead of revenge game

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is set for a return to Denver in Week 13 to face the Broncos, and he is not shying away from the matchup.

Jeudy offered some bold comments to Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand in the lead-up to Monday’s game against the Broncos. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver said he was ready to “whip their a–” and added that he demanded a trade after running out of patience with the organization to turn things around.

“(Four) years a long time to be patient. I’m not going to say they didn’t get me the ball for (four) years. Some years I had a few drops, like my rookie year. Other years there were a whole bunch of circumstances I can’t control,” Jeudy told Grossi.

The Broncos shipped Jeudy to Cleveland during the offseason, and some in Denver were genuinely pleased to see him go. The wide receiver is no doubt aware of that ahead of the revenge game.

Jeudy has caught 45 passes on the season for 645 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns are in the middle of a lost season, however, while the Broncos are legitimately in the playoff race.