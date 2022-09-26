Jerry Jeudy fires back at Shannon Sharpe in deleted tweet

Shannon Sharpe ripped Jerry Jeudy during Sunday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, and the young wide receiver was not having it.

Jeudy and the rest of Denver’s offense struggled in their ugly 11-10 win over the Niners. The former first-round pick was targeted six times and caught just two passes for 17 yards. He also dropped a deep ball over the middle that might have resulted in a touchdown. Sharpe took to Twitter after that play to criticize Jeudy, and Jeudy fired back with a strong insult.

Jeudy deleted his response, but you can see a screenshot below:

Sharpe is a Broncos legend and Hall of Fame tight end, which could be why Jeudy thought better of his tweet. Though, we’re guessing there are a lot of other players in Denver who are unhappy with the way Sharpe has been blasting his former team.

Do the Broncos have any 1st dwn passing plays — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2022

Russ is 3 ft tall and you throw a slant inside from the 2. You’re F’ing kidding me. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2022

The Broncos have been a complete mess on offense through the first three weeks of the Russell Wilson era. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be in over his head. Still, they are 2-1 and have a lot of time to turn things around.

Sharpe was not the only one who was frustrated watching Sunday night’s game. Many viewers made the same joke about the way both teams played.