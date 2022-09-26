 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 26, 2022

Jerry Jeudy fires back at Shannon Sharpe in deleted tweet

September 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jeudy without a helmet

Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe ripped Jerry Jeudy during Sunday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, and the young wide receiver was not having it.

Jeudy and the rest of Denver’s offense struggled in their ugly 11-10 win over the Niners. The former first-round pick was targeted six times and caught just two passes for 17 yards. He also dropped a deep ball over the middle that might have resulted in a touchdown. Sharpe took to Twitter after that play to criticize Jeudy, and Jeudy fired back with a strong insult.

Jeudy deleted his response, but you can see a screenshot below:

Sharpe is a Broncos legend and Hall of Fame tight end, which could be why Jeudy thought better of his tweet. Though, we’re guessing there are a lot of other players in Denver who are unhappy with the way Sharpe has been blasting his former team.

The Broncos have been a complete mess on offense through the first three weeks of the Russell Wilson era. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be in over his head. Still, they are 2-1 and have a lot of time to turn things around.

Sharpe was not the only one who was frustrated watching Sunday night’s game. Many viewers made the same joke about the way both teams played.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus