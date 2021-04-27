Jerry Jones addresses report that he is ‘infatuated’ with Kyle Pitts

The Dallas Cowboys would likely need to move up several spots in the draft if they wanted a shot at landing Kyle Pitts, and there are some who believe Jerry Jones just might do it. If that is Jones’ plan, he is making an effort to downplay it just days before the big event.

A report earlier this month claimed Jones is “infatuated” with Pitts, though the same is probably true of a lot of NFL executives. Jones was asked about that report on Tuesday, and he referred to it as a “distortion.” He praised Pitts but said the Cowboys aren’t going to wager their future to draft the star tight end.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he feels idea of his infatuation with Kyle Pitts is a “distortion.” Could Pitts help win Super Bowl? Yes, Jerry believes. But “we’re not going into to go in there and spend an inordinate value to go up there and get him.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 27, 2021

The Cowboys currently have the 10th overall pick. Dallas may have to move up as high as No. 4 if they want Pitts, as that is where the Atlanta Falcons pick and they may not take a quarterback. Pitts is widely considered to be the best non-QB in the draft.

Dallas has more needs on defense than offense, but Jones has said they are not going to pass on the best player available just because of that. We know what can happen when Jones falls in love with a draft prospect, so it would be unwise to entirely rule out a move up the board for the Cowboys.