Jerry Jones ordered by judge to take paternity test

Jerry Jones was sued last year by a woman who claims to be his daughter, and a paternity test will now determine whether that is true.

Dallas County judge Sandra Jackson recently upheld a court decision ordering Jones to take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of 27-year-old Alexandra Davis, according to court documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News. Jones had appealed the original ruling.

Davis, a Congressional aide who lives in Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against Jones in 2022 in which she claimed the Dallas Cowboys owner is her biological father. Davis says Jones paid her mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, $375,000 in 1996 to sign a confidentiality agreement that prohibited Davis from ever stating that Jones is Alexandra’s biological father.

Davis also sued Jones last year for defamation, claiming the 81-year-old and two others made deliberate attempts to call her out as an “extortionist” and “shakedown artist.” The case was partially dismissed in October but refiled in November, according to USA Today.

Davis’ attorney Kris Hayes said after the latest court ruling that Alexandra is hoping to “finally get some peace.”

“Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear, and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace, and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law,” Hayes said.

Cynthia Davis was married at the time Alexandra was conceived, but Alexandra said in court documents that genetic testing has proven her mother’s ex-husband is not her father.

In her original lawsuit, Davis said she is not seeking money or fame and that she made numerous attempts to address the matter privately.

Jones has been married to his wife Eugenia Jones since 1963. They have three children together, all of who work for the Cowboys.