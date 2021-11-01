 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones approves of Andy Dalton trade in perfectly-timed video

October 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jerry Jones gives a thumbs up

Cooper Rush performed well in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night and looked very capable as Dak Prescott’s backup. But there is another option out there Dallas may consider ahead of the trade deadline.

During “Sunday Night Football” between the Cowboys and Vikings, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth discussed the possibility of the Cowboys trading for Andy Dalton. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Collinsworth speculated that the Chicago Bears could make Dalton available for a trade. Just as Collinsworth was talking, NBC flashed to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his suite. Jones conveniently happened to give a thumbs up as Collinsworth was talking, as if he approved of such a trade.

The timing of the video was perfect. But after the way Rush played on Sunday night, Dallas’ front office is unlikely to view Dalton as an upgrade as their backup.

Dallas really just needs to hope that Prescott won’t be out for very long.

