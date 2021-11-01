Jerry Jones approves of Andy Dalton trade in perfectly-timed video

Cooper Rush performed well in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night and looked very capable as Dak Prescott’s backup. But there is another option out there Dallas may consider ahead of the trade deadline.

During “Sunday Night Football” between the Cowboys and Vikings, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth discussed the possibility of the Cowboys trading for Andy Dalton. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Collinsworth speculated that the Chicago Bears could make Dalton available for a trade. Just as Collinsworth was talking, NBC flashed to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his suite. Jones conveniently happened to give a thumbs up as Collinsworth was talking, as if he approved of such a trade.

Cris Collinsworth mentions the trade deadline coming up and maybe Andy Dalton being available Camera then cuts to Jerry Jones giving a thumbs up Perfect timing lol pic.twitter.com/LZPvM6SU5v — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 1, 2021

The timing of the video was perfect. But after the way Rush played on Sunday night, Dallas’ front office is unlikely to view Dalton as an upgrade as their backup.

Dallas really just needs to hope that Prescott won’t be out for very long.