Jerry Jones’ bizarre notes during annual meeting go viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been known to trend on social media for his occasionally polarizing quotes. On Sunday, Jones went viral without having to say a word.

Jones was present this week during the Annual League Meeting held at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla.

The Cowboys general manager made a strong commitment to his team’s quarterback Dak Prescott. He affirmed his belief that Prescott is one of the QBs capable of winning a Super Bowl.

But looking beyond Jones’ boilerplate front office comments on Prescott, fans appeared more intrigued by Jones’ notes — or lack thereof — pictured on his notepad when he gave the quote.

Everyone zoom in on his notepad — Spidey-Chief 🕷️ (@TheSpideyChief) March 24, 2024

Fans on X had some fun at Jones’ expense.

His notepad has dak’s name crossed out like Kendall Roy — PickemPetey (@PickemPetey) March 25, 2024

Cowboys draft plans: pic.twitter.com/LI9NgoiqeS — Big O ATX (@BigO_ATX) March 24, 2024

Someone get this little guy a juice box and some crayons pic.twitter.com/0dUpt8bm4Y — JasonM (@cjmet1977) March 24, 2024

Given the amount of scribbles on the pad, nobody’s going to believe that Jones was just checking to see if his pen was working.

Based on a post from Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, Jones’ scribbles appear to have been supplementary to various points Jones made about the Cowboys being “all-in.” Epstein also confirmed that there were several more sheets just full of what appeared to be incoherent scribbling without context.

I'm not sure what will take me longer to process, Jerry Jones returning to whether Cowboys are "all in" more than a dozen times in an hour of conversation today, or the fact he used four different notebook pages to draw lines and circles to emphasize his point pic.twitter.com/cegrm93gGY — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 25, 2024

The Cowboys have already drawn ridicule for their inactivity so far this offseason. Jones’ notes at the annual meeting isn’t going to help shield the team from detractors on social media.