Jerry Jones’ bizarre notes during annual meeting go viral

March 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been known to trend on social media for his occasionally polarizing quotes. On Sunday, Jones went viral without having to say a word.

Jones was present this week during the Annual League Meeting held at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla.

The Cowboys general manager made a strong commitment to his team’s quarterback Dak Prescott. He affirmed his belief that Prescott is one of the QBs capable of winning a Super Bowl.

But looking beyond Jones’ boilerplate front office comments on Prescott, fans appeared more intrigued by Jones’ notes — or lack thereof — pictured on his notepad when he gave the quote.

Fans on X had some fun at Jones’ expense.

Given the amount of scribbles on the pad, nobody’s going to believe that Jones was just checking to see if his pen was working.

Based on a post from Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, Jones’ scribbles appear to have been supplementary to various points Jones made about the Cowboys being “all-in.” Epstein also confirmed that there were several more sheets just full of what appeared to be incoherent scribbling without context.

The Cowboys have already drawn ridicule for their inactivity so far this offseason. Jones’ notes at the annual meeting isn’t going to help shield the team from detractors on social media.

