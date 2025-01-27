 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Brian Schottenheimer’s first Cowboys presser

January 27, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian SchottenheimerDallas CowboysJerry Jones
Brian Schottenheimer in a visor

Brian Schottenheimer was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and those who watched the press conference felt it was not Jerry Jones’ finest hour.

Jones seemed to use Schottenheimer’s press conference as an opportunity to address some of the unflattering recent narratives surrounding the Cowboys. Or, should we say, that is what he attempted to do.

When Jones was first asked why he chose Schottenheimer to be the new head coach in Dallas, the 82-year-old began rambling about his own commitment to the Cowboys. Jones spoke about how he has only missed the Senior Bowl one time and NFL Scouting Combine one time in his 35 years of owning the team. Jones then appeared to get emotional while discussing how he wanted to be a coach earlier in his life.

Jones’ point seemed to be that he knows a qualified head coach when he sees one. Most people felt his rants were completely off-topic and self-serving, however.

Jones has always cared deeply about the public perception of the Cowboys. Fans are not pleased with the Schottenheimer hire, and it is safe to assume Jerry has taken note of many of the reactions we have seen to the decision.

The press conference eventually got on track once Schottenheimer began speaking, but Jones managed to steal the show. In this instance, that was not a good thing.