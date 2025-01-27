Everyone said the same thing about Brian Schottenheimer’s first Cowboys presser

Brian Schottenheimer was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and those who watched the press conference felt it was not Jerry Jones’ finest hour.

Jones seemed to use Schottenheimer’s press conference as an opportunity to address some of the unflattering recent narratives surrounding the Cowboys. Or, should we say, that is what he attempted to do.

When Jones was first asked why he chose Schottenheimer to be the new head coach in Dallas, the 82-year-old began rambling about his own commitment to the Cowboys. Jones spoke about how he has only missed the Senior Bowl one time and NFL Scouting Combine one time in his 35 years of owning the team. Jones then appeared to get emotional while discussing how he wanted to be a coach earlier in his life.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets emotional in Brian Schottenheimer’s presentation as the team head coach #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/qopF00vVoa — Pedro Silva (@pedritosilva) January 27, 2025

Jones’ point seemed to be that he knows a qualified head coach when he sees one. Most people felt his rants were completely off-topic and self-serving, however.

Jerry Jones took the first question he was asked and grabbed the mic and has yet to let go. Not even talking about Brian or anything legitimate. Just talking about himself. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 27, 2025

Jerry Jones is idk (10?) how many minutes in to being asked why he hired Brian Schottenheimer to coach the Dallas Cowboys and has said a bunch of nothing and referenced the past and said it is a risk while kind of dragging Schotty in the process? — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 27, 2025

Jerry Jones is in tears during this press conference. I don't know what is going on. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 27, 2025

Jerry Jones was asked why he hired Brian Schottenheimer and went on a rant about how he has basically never missed a Senior Bowl or NFL Combine and how he wanted to be a coach and a bunch of other stuff and went on for several minutes without ever actually talking about Brian — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 27, 2025

Jerry Jones right now pic.twitter.com/MAK3zjAV2N — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 27, 2025

Question: "Why'd you hire Brian Schottenheimer?" Jerry Jones: "Rambling nonsense" — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 27, 2025

Jones has always cared deeply about the public perception of the Cowboys. Fans are not pleased with the Schottenheimer hire, and it is safe to assume Jerry has taken note of many of the reactions we have seen to the decision.

The press conference eventually got on track once Schottenheimer began speaking, but Jones managed to steal the show. In this instance, that was not a good thing.