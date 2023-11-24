Jerry Jones has bold take on Cowboys’ Thanksgiving win

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones could not have been more thankful for how Thursday went for his team.

Dallas throttled the Washington Commanders 45-10 on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The contest may not have been all that competitive, but it did feature two major highlights.

One was Dolly Parton’s halftime performance. The 77-year-old country music legend put on an iconic performance at her age that had social media buzzing.

The other was a piece of NFL history courtesy of Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. Dallas’ second-year man tallied his fifth pick-six of the season (video here) — the most in NFL history within a single campaign.

Jones was asked about his thoughts on the fortuitous day. The Cowboys owner said that Thanksgiving 2023 ranks among the greatest days in Cowboys history — Super Bowls included.

“I don’t know that I’ve had a day like this,” said Jones after the game. “And I’ll include them all, I’ll put Super Bowls in there, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a better day with the Cowboys than today.”

Jones has owned the Cowboys for over three decades and has seen the team hoist up three Super Bowl trophies.

Putting Thanksgiving 2023 up there amongst the Cowboys’ best moments is a pretty eye-opening take. But Jones is clearly feeling the holiday spirit.