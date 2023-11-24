Jim Nantz had brilliant call of Daron Bland’s NFL record pick-six

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland made NFL history on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. CBS announcer Jim Nantz immortalized the moment on the Thanksgiving broadcast.

The Commanders were facing 2nd-and-10 from the Cowboys’ 43 with less than 5 minutes left at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell tried to find wide receiver Jahan Dotson near the first-down marker. But Bland jumped the route and intercepted Howell’s pass.

Bland came into Thursday’s contest with 4 pick-sixes, tied with Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971), and Jim Kearney (1972) for the most in NFL history.

As Bland raced downfield for a chance to break the record, Nantz was right there with him to narrate the historic moment.

“There it is! This is history if Bland can take it the distance. This will be the record. Bland, for the fifth time, has a pick-six. It’s never happened in the history of the NFL,” said Nantz.

Howell, Brian Robinson, and Terry McLaurin all had a chance to bring down Bland to prevent the pick-six. But Bland blazed right past all three Washington players to etch his name in the history books.

Bland’s house call put the Cowboys up 45-10, which stood as the final score of the contest.

Nantz’s call even gave his broadcast partner Tony Romo goosebumps. But the Bland pick-six wasn’t the only thing that got Romo riled up during the Cowboys-Commanders game.