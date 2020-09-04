Jerry Jones hints Cowboys will do something other than kneel during anthem?

Jerry Jones has yet to explicitly say that he will allow Dallas Cowboys players to protest during the national anthem this season. While he appears to have softened his stance, Jones still will not commit to giving players his blessing to kneel.

During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Friday, Jones was asked about defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford saying this week that Cowboys players “definitely have a green light” to protest during the national anthem. The 77-year-old danced around the topic.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag,” Jones said. “On the other hand, I really do recognize our times we’re in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players. As I’ve said earlier, we’ll come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward. Move the ball positively forward.”

Jones called the Cowboys the “most visible thing there is in all of television in any discipline.” He said he wants players to have the opportunity to use that platform for the “issues they need help on.” However, Jones still spoke about respecting the flag.

“So how do we do that? We’ll do that by showing the grace to the millions that are sensitive and that the flag is a symbol of the best of America. But also recognize the times we’re in and the need for social justice,” he added. “There will be no angst between and the players and no angst between me and the fans.”

It seems like Jones wants the Cowboys to find a way to express themselves that doesn’t include kneeling during the anthem. We doubt players are going to settle for that, especially after what newcomer Dontari Poe said about the topic.

Jones has had a strict view on national anthem protests for several years. He told players at one point that they would not be playing for the Cowboys if they kneeled during the anthem, and we saw one player change his approach to anthem protests after being traded to Dallas last year.

You can hear Jones’ full remarks from Friday below: