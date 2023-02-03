Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on.

Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly impressed with former TCU star Max Duggan.

“He just looked comfortable. He looked confident,” Jones said. “And he was really throwing the ball around. He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”

If the Cowboys do draft a quarterback, they are unlikely to do so early on. They remain committed to Dak Prescott, who is signed through 2026. Duggan is projected to go somewhere in the middle or later rounds, so he could very well be an option for Dallas.

Duggan was not viewed as a strong NFL prospect prior to the 2022 season, but he wound up being a Heisman Trophy finalist. He threw for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions while leading TCU to the College Football National Championship Game. He does not project as an NFL starter right away, so he could be a decent fit for the Cowboys.