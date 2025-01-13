Jerry Jones could favor former Cowboys star as head coach candidate

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new head coach, and a surprising name has emerged as a possible dark horse candidate.

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is seen as a potential candidate for the head coach job, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Some within the Cowboys organization believe owner Jerry Jones wants to pursue a former player as coach to further a player-friendly identity, with Dan Campbell’s success in Detroit serving as an inspiration.

Witten is currently the head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Tx., and has won two state championships there. The organization thinks so highly of Witten that many expect him to join the coaching staff in some capacity in 2025, even if he does not get the head coaching position.

Jones has raved about Witten as a possible coach in the past, and has a well-known affection for the former tight end. At least one other former Dallas player would love to see Witten take over as head coach, despite his lack of experience at this level.

Witten spent 16 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, where he was a two-time first team All-Pro selection.

The Cowboys are in the market for a new head coach after contract negotiations with Mike McCarthy broke down following the end of the season.