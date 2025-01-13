Mike McCarthy reportedly expected to leave Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly in the market for a new head coach.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys have not been able to agree to terms on a contract extension, according to multiple reports. The two sides had been negotiating with McCarthy’s current deal set to expire on Tuesday, but they have decided to go their separate ways.

It appeared over the weekend that McCarthy and the Cowboys were working toward a contract extension. The Chicago Bears had submitted a formal request to interview McCarthy for their head coach vacancy, but Dallas denied the request. That seemed like a strong indicator that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted McCarthy back next season.

There may have been a disagreement over the type of commitment that the Cowboys wanted to make to McCarthy. A report earlier this month claimed McCarthy wanted to remain in Dallas but that the 61-year-old coach felt he had other options. It sounds like McCarthy is now prepared to explore those, and it would be a surprise if he did not land another head coach job.

McCarthy went 49-35 across five seasons with Dallas. He was 1-3 in the playoffs, which is the main reason the Cowboys chose not to sign him to an extension prior to this season.

McCarthy will likely interview with the Bears and New Orleans Saints for their head coach positions. He could draw interest from other teams as well.