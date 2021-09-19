Jerry Jones goes nuts in luxury box after Greg Zuerlein winning kick

Greg Zuerlein had a brutal game in his Dallas Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, but he made up for it in Week 2.

Greg The Leg made a 56-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The CBS cameras immediately flashed to team owner Jerry Jones’ box, where there was a huge celebration.

They had a lot of reasons to celebrate. That’s a big road win, and it makes up for their Week 1 loss.

Zuerlein two field goals and an extra point last week but made up for it this time. The Cowboys also got some help from the refs in the game.