 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 26, 2021

Jerry Jones not happy with all the penalty calls in Cowboys loss

November 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jerry Jones smiles

Jerry Jones was not at all happy following his Dallas Cowboys’ 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys owner was especially unhappy with all the penalties called in the game.

The Cowboys were penalized 14 times for 166 yards, which is a franchise record. The Raiders were also penalized 14 times, but for 110 yards. The total penalties called in the game produced an anomaly.

Like all the fans watching who did not enjoy the officials’ version of “flag” football, Jones didn’t like all the infractions that were called. He said the end result was a game of “throw up ball” that is a poor product.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was similarly frustrated with the officiating.

The “throw-up ball” that Jones described likely relates to the way Derek Carr just started throwing up balls at cornerbacks like Anthony Brown in hopes of drawing a call. Brown was penalized four times for pass interference, so the strategy worked. Maybe the Cowboys should have done more of the same.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus