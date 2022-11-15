Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet

The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team.

Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham in a Cowboys uniform. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked why Dallas has not worked out a deal with Beckham. He offered a somewhat muddled response about how OBJ is in a “rare” situation.

Jerry Jones would like to see Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cowboys. So, why isn't he signed yet? Jones today on @1053thefan: pic.twitter.com/JagZXqWCMW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2022

“In this particular case, start by asking, ‘Why is it that you’re able to sign him?'” Jones said. “Ask that question. Why? Well, because he’s not on a team. At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare. Trading is over. Well, it’s because we’re dealing with a situation where he is free. Free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarefied set of circumstances, and those don’t just happen or this wouldn’t be possible.”

As is often the case with Jones, it is hard to sort through all of those words to see if he had a point. What it seems like he was saying is that there is a lot of interest in Beckham, which is why the three-time Pro Bowl receiver is taking his time making a decision. It is rare for a player who can make a real impact to be available as a free agent in November. The Cowboys are one of several teams that would like to sign OBJ.

The good news for Jones and the Cowboys is that their interest in Beckham appears to be mutual.