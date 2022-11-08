Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.

Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 8, 2022

Beckham also mentioned how he wants to play for a winner. The Cowboys are 6-2 and one of the best teams in the NFC.

We know how quickly things can change in the NFL, but it is getting to a point where it would almost be a surprise if Beckham did not sign with the Cowboys. Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the rumors linking Beckham to Dallas this week, and he did not exactly downplay them. Team owner Jerry Jones then had some even more telling remarks about the same topic.