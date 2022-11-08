 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 8, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

November 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.

Beckham also mentioned how he wants to play for a winner. The Cowboys are 6-2 and one of the best teams in the NFC.

We know how quickly things can change in the NFL, but it is getting to a point where it would almost be a surprise if Beckham did not sign with the Cowboys. Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the rumors linking Beckham to Dallas this week, and he did not exactly downplay them. Team owner Jerry Jones then had some even more telling remarks about the same topic.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus