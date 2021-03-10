Jerry Jones suggests he’s okay overpaying for Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to think he overpaid for Dak Prescott, and he’s okay with that.

Jones suggested at a press conference announcing Prescott’s extension that he had overpaid, and Prescott may have gotten the better of him in negotiations, but added that he wasn’t particularly bothered by it.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: "Most anything that I've ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for. Every time." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2021

Jerry Jones sitting next to Dak Prescott: “If anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one sitting next to me on the right.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 10, 2021

This is pretty classic Jones, and kind of a backhanded compliment. Still, it’s quite clear what the owner thinks of Prescott. The Cowboys committed a lot of money to the quarterback despite him coming off a dislocated ankle.

Jones has been steadfastly backing Prescott even since that injury. Prescott knows that. Sure, it’s the kind of thing that’s a bit strange to say out loud, but that’s Jones for you.