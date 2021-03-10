 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones suggests he’s okay overpaying for Dak Prescott

March 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to think he overpaid for Dak Prescott, and he’s okay with that.

Jones suggested at a press conference announcing Prescott’s extension that he had overpaid, and Prescott may have gotten the better of him in negotiations, but added that he wasn’t particularly bothered by it.

This is pretty classic Jones, and kind of a backhanded compliment. Still, it’s quite clear what the owner thinks of Prescott. The Cowboys committed a lot of money to the quarterback despite him coming off a dislocated ankle.

Jones has been steadfastly backing Prescott even since that injury. Prescott knows that. Sure, it’s the kind of thing that’s a bit strange to say out loud, but that’s Jones for you.

