Jerry Jones is ‘positive’ about Randy Gregory reinstatement process

The Dallas Cowboys are still trying to get Randy Gregory reinstated for 2020.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday that he is consistently working on the Gregory reinstatement, and is optimistic about the process.

“Yes, I know every detail about Randy and the league and us,” Jones said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I’m not at liberty to talk about those details, but I work on it probably every other day. And, so, the answer that is evolving and I am positive about it.”

It’s not really clear where that process stands. Word was that the organization was not optimistic about getting Gregory back for 2020. Gregory’s recent comments only seemed to confirm that.

Jones can’t say much, but it’s very clear that he hasn’t forgotten about Gregory. Whether he can get him on the roster is a different question entirely.