Jerry Jones dodges question about putting Jimmy Johnson in Ring of Honor

It has been more than two years since Jerry Jones publicly announced that Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, but there are still no set plans in place for that to happen.

Jones was asked on Monday when Johnson and others might be inducted into the Ring of Honor. The 80-year-old once again refused to provide a timeline.

“Again, it’s not about that. It’s about who I am going to put in the Ring of Honor,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We’re going to be making those announcements as we go. We’ll just let that go. I’ve eventually got a couple of coaches, in addition to Jimmy, that ought to be in that Ring of Honor.”

Of course, Jones would not name those specific coaches.

“Again, I’m not going to talk about that,” he added. “But the point is that the Ring of Honor should be very, very exclusive. And it’s good that whatever we do, we get to talk about it as much as we do. It gets more attention than it does if we loaded it up (with members).”

Jerry Jones on Jimmy Johnson and the Ring of Honor and other possibilities … pic.twitter.com/Qn3w2QKyLx — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 31, 2023

Johnson rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s. Jones kept him out of the team’s Ring of Honor for several years, accusing Johnson of “disloyalty.” Johnson and Jones parted ways in 1994 after Jerry wanted a greater role in personnel decisions instead of allowing Johnson to continue being in charge.

Jones finally seemed to end the feud two years ago when he revealed before the Hall of Fame Game on FOX that he plans to induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by zinging Jones for keeping him out for so long.

Yet, still, nothing has happened. There have been no plans announced to induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor. Johnson indicated as recently as last November that he has been left in the dark about the whole thing.

Jones and Johnson are both 80. It seems like Jones is still planning to honor Johnson, but the two NFL legends are not getting any younger.