Jimmy Johnson shares update on Cowboys Ring of Honor

It has been well over a year now since Jerry Jones revealed on live television that Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, but the former coach still does not seem to know where he stands.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Thursday, Johnson was asked if he has heard anything from Jones about the Ring of Honor. The 79-year-old only said that he “would be honored” to be included but that he has been given no indication of when the ceremony might be held.

Jimmy Johnson on @1053thefan on the Cowboys Ring of Honor: “I’d be honored. The Dallas Cowboys are a big part of my life, so I take great pride in that. Jerry has told me a half dozen times he’s gonna do it, but I have no control over that. That’s up to Jerry.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2022

“I’d be honored. The Dallas Cowboys are a big part of my life, so I take great pride in that,” Johnson said. “Jerry has told me a half dozen times he’s gonna do it, but I have no control over that. That’s up to Jerry.”

Johnson rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s. Jones kept him out of the team’s Ring of Honor for several years, accusing Johnson of “disloyalty.” Johnson and Jones parted ways in 1994 after Jerry wanted a greater role in personnel decisions instead of allowing Johnson to continue being in charge.

Jones finally seemed to end the feud last year when he revealed before the Hall of Fame Game on FOX that he plans to induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by zinging Jones for keeping him out for so long.

Yet, still, nothing has happened. There have been no plans announced to induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor. Johnson hinted earlier this year that he and Jones may still be having issues. Jones also had a very blunt response back in August when asked if there is any update on Johnson’s inclusion.

Jones is 80 and Johnson is 79. It seems like Jones is still planning to honor Johnson, but the two NFL legends are not getting any younger.