Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown’s message for him

Jerry Jones heard the noise that Antonio Brown was making.

TMZ Sports spoke this week with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jones, who offered a response to the message that Antonio Brown had for him.

The notorious former NFL receiver Brown mentioned Jones by name in a recent interview, saying that Jones and the Cowboys should give him a call.

“We’re good,” said Jones in response this week. “We wanna give these young guys a real chance to make this team.”

Brown probably felt that the Cowboys could use a helping hand following their trade of Amari Cooper, the continued recovery of Michael Gallup, and the recent injury suffered by new signee James Washington. But in addition to Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, Jones seems to have faith in Dallas’ first-year receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, and KaVontae Turpin.

Of course, Brown is known for just saying anything these days, so his interest in the Cowboys may not have even been legitimate. He is also not helping his cause by continuing to light bridges on fire with his prior team.