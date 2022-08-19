 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 19, 2022

Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown’s message for him

August 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jerry Jones takes off his sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident.
Syndication The Record

Jerry Jones heard the noise that Antonio Brown was making.

TMZ Sports spoke this week with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jones, who offered a response to the message that Antonio Brown had for him.

The notorious former NFL receiver Brown mentioned Jones by name in a recent interview, saying that Jones and the Cowboys should give him a call.

“We’re good,” said Jones in response this week. “We wanna give these young guys a real chance to make this team.”

Brown probably felt that the Cowboys could use a helping hand following their trade of Amari Cooper, the continued recovery of Michael Gallup, and the recent injury suffered by new signee James Washington. But in addition to Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, Jones seems to have faith in Dallas’ first-year receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, and KaVontae Turpin.

Of course, Brown is known for just saying anything these days, so his interest in the Cowboys may not have even been legitimate. He is also not helping his cause by continuing to light bridges on fire with his prior team.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus