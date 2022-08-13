Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones

Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week.

The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position.

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said the seven-time Pro Bowler Brown.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are down to skin and bones at the wideout spot. Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, Michael Gallup continues to recover from an ACL injury, and Dallas’ top receiver addition of the offseason just suffered a big injury of his own.

Of course, the Cowboys probably have a greater chance of signing former California governor Jerry Brown (who is 84 years old and has never played professional football) than they do of signing Antonio Brown at this point. AB’s NFL career is all but toast, which even he seemed to acknowledge in a bizarre social media post this week. Perhaps Jones and the Cowboys will be calling on AB to provide a different service instead.