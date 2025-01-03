Jerry Jones has blunt response to question about Jon Gruden

NFL teams have reportedly been doing their homework on Jon Gruden as a potential head coach candidate, and some have speculated that the Dallas Cowboys could have interest in the former Super Bowl champion. What say you, Jerry Jones?

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier this week that Gruden is a name to watch in the upcoming head coach hiring cycle. Pelissero said multiple teams are doing “extensive homework” on Gruden, who recently signed a multi-year media deal with Barstool Sports.

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the rumblings that Gruden could return to the NFL sideline. The Cowboys owner gave a very blunt response.

“I don’t have any comment here at all,” Jones said. “Seriously, one way or the other. Jon is a friend, but let’s leave it at that.”

Gruden was linked to the Cowboys job many years ago. A lot has happened since, including the 61-year-old being pushed out as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders three years ago because of some offensive emails that he sent.

Jones in recent weeks has made it seem like he is leaning toward bringing Mike McCarthy back next season. If not, hiring Gruden would be the type of splash that Jerry is known for making.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 2018-2021, which was his second stint with the team. He was also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-2008 and won a Super Bowl in Tampa.

Gruden has a record of 117-112 in 14-plus seasons as an NFL head coach. He is 5-4 in the playoffs.