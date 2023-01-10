Jerry Jones offers blunt response to Mike McCarthy hot seat question

The Dallas Cowboys have high expectations heading into the postseason, but it does not sound like they have any intention of making a coaching change if they come up short once again.

During his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if there is any result from his team’s wild-card round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would put head coach Mike McCarthy’s job in jeopardy. Jones offered a blunt response.

Could anything happen in Tampa to put Mike McCarthy’s job status in question? Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “No. I don’t even want to — no. That’s it. I don’t need to go into all the positives or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 10, 2023

“No. I don’t even want to … no. That’s it,” Jones said. “I don’t need to go into all the positives or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

McCarthy is in his third year with Dallas. He has led the team to consecutive 12-5 seasons. The Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs last year and are obviously hoping for better results this time.

Under normal circumstances, there would be almost no question McCarthy’s job is safe. After all, Jones gave Jason Garrett 10-plus seasons at the helm even though the former coach never advanced past the second round of the playoffs. The difference this year is Sean Payton is available.

Payton was an assistant coach with the Cowboys for three seasons before he was hired by the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He took a year off in 2022 and is talking with teams about a potential return next season. There have been rumors for years that Payton is Jones’ dream coach.

McCarthy will probably be back with the Cowboys next season. But if they lose to the Bucs on Monday night, it would not be a surprise if Jones wants to have a little chat with Payton.