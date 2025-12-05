Jerry Jones shares his thoughts on George Pickens’ effort

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was criticized on Thursday night over what many felt was a lack of effort, and Jerry Jones has now weighed in on the topic.

Pickens had arguably his worst game since joining the Cowboys in the team’s 44-30 Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. He caught just 5 passes for 37 yards and was essentially a non-factor in the second half, which was a major issue for Dallas because CeeDee Lamb had exited the game with a concussion.

There were certain plays where it looked like Pickens gave up on the ball or did very little to sell his route. During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if he felt there was an effort issue with Pickens on “Thursday Night Football.” The Cowboys owner acknowledged that he wished Pickens played better but left it at that.

“He didn’t have the game that he’s been having, but effort? I would be very careful with him going there,” Jones said. “This guy is explosive with his temperament, and I say that in a positive way. So I don’t think so much it was effort, but I don’t necessarily have a good explanation as to why he didn’t show up more, especially, again, against the back drop of they were limited in their secondary.”

Defensive backs Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold did not play for the Lions due to injuries. Brian Branch also left late in the game after suffering what appears to be a very significant injury.

Jones said he was surprised by the success Detroit’s defensive front had against the Cowboys’ offensive line. He also admitted that he thought the game was set up to be “Pickens grand central,” though he said he is not concerned going forward.

Jones has had some incredibly high praise for Pickens this season, and you can understand why. The wideout is having a career year with 78 catches for 1,179 yards and 8 touchdowns. He is also headed for free agency, and the Cowboys will probably want him back either via the franchise tag or a long-term extension.

Even if Jones was bothered by the way Pickens played on Thursday, it might be bad business for him to admit it.