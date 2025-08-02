Jerry Jones slights Micah Parsons again

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly is not worrying about further alienating Micah Parsons with his public comments.

Jones delivered another shot at Parsons on Saturday when addressing the criticism he has received for his handling of the star edge rusher’s ongoing contract negotiations. The Cowboys owner said he was not angered by Parsons’ trade request and essentially saw it as a negotiating tactic.

Jones was also asked about fans that have been yelling for him to sign Parsons to a new contract. He dismissed that, and said the noise was even louder when negotiations were ongoing with CeeDee Lamb last year.

“It was just so much louder walking off this field with Lamb,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jones seemingly did himself no favors when he essentially questioned Parsons’ ability to stay healthy at the start of training camp. Communications between the two sides deteriorated to the point that Parsons felt the need to request a trade on Friday.

Talks between Parsons and the Cowboys remain at a standstill. Jones does not appear eager to break the deadlock, though he might take note of the fact that Lamb appears to be backing his teammate in this contract dispute.

Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since his rookie season. The 25-year-old has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024.