CeeDee Lamb sends notable message about Micah Parsons’ trade request

CeeDee Lamb appears to be in Micah Parsons’ corner amid Parsons’ escalating drama with the Dallas Cowboys.

The four-time Pro Bowl defender Parsons escalated matters with the Cowboys on Friday by formally requesting a trade out of Dallas. Parsons announced the news in a lengthy post to his social media page.

In the wake of the development, the Cowboys star wide receiver Lamb issued a notable message to his own X page. Lamb seemingly expressed support for his teammate Parsons and called for the Cowboys to “just pay the man.”

“Never fails dawg,” wrote Lamb. “Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular.”

Never fails dawg.

Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) August 1, 2025

The 26-year-old Parsons, who has been with the Cowboys for his entire NFL career thus far, has been locked in an ugly contract stalemate with the team over these last few weeks. Fellow star defensive ends Myles Garrett and TJ Watt recently received extensions from their respective teams in the range of $40 million per year, and Parsons is looking to be similarly compensated.

But Dallas certainly hasn’t made it easy in negotiations with Parsons, who initially held out of training camp but has since reported. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently sparked a public back-and-forth with Parsons by questioning Parsons’ durability, and then Dallas executive Stephen Jones followed with some inflammatory comments about Parsons of his own. Additionally, we just heard that there has been some drama involving Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta and the Cowboys as well.

The Cowboys are obviously taking a hard stance in their contract talks with Parsons. But now it appears that they have overplayed their hand, resulting in Parsons requesting a trade and Lamb (who got his own long-term contract extension from Dallas last offseason) getting annoyed with the whole saga.