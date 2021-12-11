Jerry Jones weighs in on Mike McCarthy’s win guarantee

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy added some extra heat to Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, much to the delight of Jerry Jones.

McCarthy on Thursday essentially guaranteed a win over Washington, prompting a firm rebuke from counterpart Ron Rivera. Jones is unsurprisingly taking the side of his coach, and the Cowboys owner admitted he likes the fact that the rivalry has flared up.

“He’s raring and ready,” Jones said of McCarthy on 105.3 The Fan, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “He’s been pinned up and that’s reflected in his demeanor as well as how he’s articulating his feeling.

“We, as a franchise, we as the Cowboys, we put it out there. We know we do. We ask folks to look at us, be interested in us, follow us. We know a bunch of people look at us because they’d like to see us lose. That’s sport. That creates excitement. I like all this kind of additional color to the interest in this game.”

Jones loves the attention and he’s certainly not going to admonish McCarthy for this. The guarantee only really becomes an issue if it happens too frequently or isn’t backed up. Sure, it might motivate some opponents, but in Jones’ mind, playing the Cowboys means they’re already extra motivated.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports