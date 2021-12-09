 Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy guarantee gets strong response from Washington player

December 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

At least one member of the Washington Football Team isn’t very impressed by Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s comments about Sunday’s game.

McCarthy essentially guaranteed that his Cowboys would beat Washington on Sunday and shrugged off concerns about the quote being used as motivation. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the quote to make it back to Washington.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had a pretty blunt reaction when informed of McCarthy’s remarks.

In other words, the Washington players are definitely unimpressed. Allen may be the one talking, but there is no doubt the remark will spread quickly through the locker room.

On the other hand, Washington has done its fair share of trolling this year. They will probably do more if they pay Dallas back by winning on Sunday.

