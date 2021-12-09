Mike McCarthy guarantee gets strong response from Washington player

At least one member of the Washington Football Team isn’t very impressed by Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s comments about Sunday’s game.

McCarthy essentially guaranteed that his Cowboys would beat Washington on Sunday and shrugged off concerns about the quote being used as motivation. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the quote to make it back to Washington.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had a pretty blunt reaction when informed of McCarthy’s remarks.

Jon Allen, when asked about Mike McCarthy’s comment to Dallas media that he’s confident the Cowboys will win Sunday at FedEx: “The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 9, 2021

In other words, the Washington players are definitely unimpressed. Allen may be the one talking, but there is no doubt the remark will spread quickly through the locker room.

On the other hand, Washington has done its fair share of trolling this year. They will probably do more if they pay Dallas back by winning on Sunday.