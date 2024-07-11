Jerry Rice offers advice for Brandon Aiyuk amid contract standoff

Brandon Aiyuk is getting some advice from Jerry Rice regarding his ongoing contractual standoff with the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Rice said it was vital for Aiyuk to not lose focus on playing football. In Rice’s view, as long as Aiyuk continues to perform at a high level, the contract situation will take care of itself.

“I think his main focus right now, Brandon Aiyuk, is just to play football,” Rice said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Play football and just let his ability speak for itself, and we’ll see what happens after the season. That’s in his control. That’s what you want.

“I think he would love to have had that security already, and he wouldn’t have to really think about it and he can just go play football. But he still has an opportunity where he can just showcase his ability.”

That lack of security is no doubt frustrating to Aiyuk, who would be playing the 2024 season on a fifth-year option worth just over $14 million as things stand. Aiyuk has made it clear that he is seeking a contract extension to put him in line with the other highest-paid wide receivers in the sport. The two sides still appear to be engaged and cordial, even if they are not making a ton of progress toward an extension.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He would become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 campaign without a new deal, and would thus run the risk of being franchise tagged under those circumstances.