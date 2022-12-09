Jerry Tillery costs Raiders with ridiculous penalty

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, but it may not have been possible without a boneheaded penalty.

Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery made a costly mistake on what would become the Rams’ game-winning drive. Los Angeles began a drive at their own 2-yard line trailing 16-10 with just 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. They picked up one first down after the Raiders were called for pass interference on 3rd-and-2. Las Vegas then sacked Baker Mayfield for a big loss on first down at the 22, but Tillery was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tillery slapped the ball out of Mayfield’s hand as the quarterback was trying to quickly get his team up to the line of scrimmage. You can see the video below:

Former #Chargers DT Jerry Tillery commits an unsportsmanlike penalty that cost the #Raiders the game pic.twitter.com/FiWTZzMhpr — Raiders (@ChargersCountry) December 9, 2022

The Rams had no timeouts remaining, so Tillery was obviously trying to cost them more time. That’s why he was flagged.

Mayfield went on to lead a 98-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson to win the game. If Tillery did not commit that penalty, the Rams would have faced 2nd-and-19 at their own 13-yard line with a running clock. The penalty may have been the difference between a win and a loss for L.A.

Mayfield deserves plenty of credit for leading two touchdown drives late in the fourth quarter, but he definitely owes Tillery a big thank you.