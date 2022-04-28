Report: AFC team may have framework of Deebo Samuel trade in place

Deebo Samuel will be one player to watch when the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night, as there has been a lot of talk about the star wide receiver potentially being traded. While the San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they would rather keep him, it is possible they have discussed the framework of a deal with at least one team.

If the Niners do part ways with Samuel, the New York Jets have been viewed as the most likely suitor. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the two teams have not ruled out making a trade. The Jets have the 10th overall pick, and both teams may want to wait and see which players are available before making a final decision.

Quite obviously, a trade of this magnitude wouldn’t be done “on the clock.” Parameters and contingencies would be established ahead of time. You would think same for a new contract. https://t.co/w59i2ppUh0 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2022

As Cimini notes, it would be extremely difficult for the Jets and Niners to work out the details of a trade after the draft begins. There have probably been discussions in the days leading up to the draft.

A report this week claimed the Jets have prepared a massive offer for Samuel. They have been aggressive in trying to acquire a top wide receiver this offseason, so it makes sense that they would not want to miss out on another. If San Francisco opens a bidding war, the Jets are unlikely to lose.